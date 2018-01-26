DJs Boyfrrriend, Sola

Cocktails in the Conservatory: Sip cocktails in the tropical Bolz Conservatory and enjoy the beats of local DJs! $8 admission at the door. Must be 21 years old to attend.

Friday, January 26, 2018, 7 - 11 p.m.

Queer Pressure Collective featuring DJ Boyfrrriend

DJ Boyfrrriend is a queer DJ from Madison and a founding member of the Queer Pressure Collective. She pumps feminist, queer, and political vocals through hip hop and pop beats.

Cocktails in the Conservatory welcomes all community members. For the November event, Olbrich Botanical Gardens is partnering with the Queer Pressure Collective to host a safer space event.

Queer Pressure Collective (created by Sarah Akawa and DJ Boyfrrriend) is a group of queer djs/artists/activists/and more curating and creating nightlife for and by queer people.

Events held with support by Queer Pressure are DIY and encourage safer space practices including welcoming and affirming all gender expressions, intentional spaces for members of the LGBTQ community, wheelchair accessibility, gender neutral bathrooms, and inclusion of queer people in the planning and development of events.

Questions can be directed to Sarah Akawa, contactsakawa@gmail.com.