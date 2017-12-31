DJ Brook
Madison's 119 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: MADISON'S NYE 2018 - KINDA BLUE
Wear your blue as we'll be wearing ours, all decked out in blue lighting.
DINNER SERVICE: Regular menu with appetizer and dessert specials, prime rib, seafod pasta.
Make your dinner reservations here.
FEATURING...
JON HOEL QUARTET LIVE JAZZ from 6-9pm
FREE ADMISSION TO LATE PARTY WITH DINNER RESERVATION.
We will be featuring an ultra sophisticated dance party with DJ Brook
Bottle Service Packages by Tito's Handmade Vodka
$20 Admission Charge - Taken at the door, Cash only
Midnight Champagne Toast.
Open Till 3AM - DRESS TO IMPRESS.
***ARRIVE BEFORE 9PM TO AVOID WAITING IN LINE***
ALWAYS THE BEST PARTY OF THE YEAR!!