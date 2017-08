press release: Boys Boys BOYS! POP GOES THE ZIPPER!

Join Plan B, DJ Chi Chi LaRue, adult thespians Jack Vidra and Michael Del Rey as we celebrate Wisconsin Capitol Pride and the release of Hot House film "One Night at the Ready." All night long giveaways and go-go dancing get you in the mood to PAR-tay!

21+ cover $5

B OUT. B PROUD. JUST B!