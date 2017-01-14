DJs Evan Woodward, Nathan Port

press release: This Saturday, 6-9pm, we celebrate our first anniversary in Madison, along with the grand opening of our newly expanded space and the opening reception of Bridge Work: New Art from the Midwest , a group exhibition that brings together multidisciplinary work by eight artists associated with Bridge Work, the Midwestern-based arts initiative - IA: Heidi Wiren Bartlett, Tatiana Klusak, Candida Pagan; NE: Sam Hardewig, Michael Villareal, Rosana Ybarra; WI: Dominic Chambers, Max Cozzi.

The evening will include a performance by artist Heidi Wiren Bartlett, live music by Katrin Talbot, Sergio Nute and Steev Baker, and spontaneous poetry.

After the reception til midnight, DJs Evan Woodward and Nathan Port will be playing an all vinyl mix of psychedelic techno, flipped disco edits, hazy ambient, and music dug out from the deep crates of record stores around the world.