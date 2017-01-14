DJs Evan Woodward, Nathan Port

to Google Calendar - DJs Evan Woodward, Nathan Port - 2017-01-14 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DJs Evan Woodward, Nathan Port - 2017-01-14 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DJs Evan Woodward, Nathan Port - 2017-01-14 21:00:00 iCalendar - DJs Evan Woodward, Nathan Port - 2017-01-14 21:00:00

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: This Saturday, 6-9pm, we celebrate our first anniversary in Madison, along with the grand opening of our newly expanded space and the opening reception of Bridge Work: New Art from the Midwest, a group exhibition that brings together multidisciplinary work by eight artists associated with Bridge Work, the Midwestern-based arts initiative - IA: Heidi Wiren Bartlett, Tatiana Klusak, Candida Pagan; NE: Sam Hardewig, Michael Villareal, Rosana Ybarra; WI: Dominic Chambers, Max Cozzi.

The evening will include a performance by artist Heidi Wiren Bartlett, live music by Katrin Talbot, Sergio Nute and Steev Baker, and spontaneous poetry.

After the reception til midnight, DJs Evan Woodward and Nathan Port will be playing an all vinyl mix of psychedelic techno, flipped disco edits, hazy ambient, and music dug out from the deep crates of record stores around the world.

Info

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

608-556-7415

to Google Calendar - DJs Evan Woodward, Nathan Port - 2017-01-14 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DJs Evan Woodward, Nathan Port - 2017-01-14 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DJs Evan Woodward, Nathan Port - 2017-01-14 21:00:00 iCalendar - DJs Evan Woodward, Nathan Port - 2017-01-14 21:00:00

Print

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer