press release: Esperanza Wine Bar in Mineral Point, is hosting a Friday night Motown Dance night at 8-10pm on Friday, March 9, featuring DJ FMAV. Music will include artists such as The Four Tops, Jackson 5, Wilson Pickett, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, The Supremes, Commodores, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Marvelettes, Stevie Wonder, The Contours, The Temptations, Mary Wells, James Brown and so much more!

Free.