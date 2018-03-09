DJ FMAV
Esperanza Wine Bar, Mineral Point 210 Commerce St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565
press release: Esperanza Wine Bar in Mineral Point, is hosting a Friday night Motown Dance night at 8-10pm on Friday, March 9, featuring DJ FMAV. Music will include artists such as The Four Tops, Jackson 5, Wilson Pickett, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, The Supremes, Commodores, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Marvelettes, Stevie Wonder, The Contours, The Temptations, Mary Wells, James Brown and so much more!
Free.
