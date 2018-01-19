press release: Last spring we visited the "new" Mr. Robert's and whether you were hanging around the big open bar area chatting up old or new friends, shooting pool, or dancing to the band that ended up playing later in the evening - everyone seemed to have a pretty fantastic time - including Mr. Roberts! So, we're heading back....

DJ Hitachii will heat things up around 10pm and if you were at the Wisco in November, you know that heat is real hot. Like lick-finger-touch-skin-mak e-pretend-sizzle-sound hot. Get ready.

$5 suggested donation

##

Dyke Dive is a pop-bar event that aims to complement the amazing efforts of others within the LGBTQU community to provide gathering spaces for libation, conversation, celebration, and really, "all the -ations."

*Dyke Dive is a great catchy title, but is not intended to gender its attendees. Dyke Dive is open to all queer people and friends of queers.