DJ Nick Nice, Gabe Burdulis

× Expand Madison West alum and pop-rocker Gabe Burdulis.

press release: UW Independence Day Celebration:

2-6pm: Family Friendly Activities, Alumni Park: Drop-in family-friendly activities, park tours, and free lemonade. Enjoy science-themed activities in the park and One Alumni Place, including a special Afternoon at the Lab with UW Biotechnology Center and hands-on map-making, and scavenger hunts in the park with the UW-Madison Cartography Lab. Plus, look into the world of water organisms with artist Cheryl Dewelt ’87.

4:30-6:30pm: Gabe Burdulis Band, UW Credit Union Terrace Stage

5-8pm: Wild Rumpus Stilt Walkers, Memorial Union Terrace

7-9pm: Nick Nice Family-Friendly Dance Party, UW Credit Union Terrace Stage

9pm: FIREWORKS OVER LAKE MENDOTA Memorial Union Terrace

9:30-11:30pm: Nick Nice Dance Party, UW Credit Union Terrace Stage

About Nick Nice: Nick’s been dj’ng 25+ years. There’s far too many parties and adventures to properly document but for this gig it promises to be a dance party for all ages. The ‘Kid Disco’ portion of the night features disco, 80’s & club classics and cool glow sticks. After the fireworks expect tons of house/party jams along with a special guest dj or two that you won’t want to miss!

Gabe Burdulis is a 22 year-old singer-songwriter based out of Nashville, Tennessee. His roots began in Madison where he spent most of his time playing at bars, staying out way too late for school nights. Burdulis has toured the country playing major festivals including the world’s largest music festival, Summerfest, and shared stages with Acts like X Ambassadors, Sylvan Esso, Cheap Trick, B.O.B. and Wynona Judd. Mixing bluesy roots and a love for pop melodies, Burdulis’ music sits somewhere in a more folk/americana based style. Picking up on early influences like Cat Stevens and James taylor and some more contemporary influences like John Mayer and The Weepies, his lyrics are meaningful with a strong acoustic driven feel. His live shows are energetic yet intimate whether it be solo or with a band. Burdulis is set to release a new solo record this summer along with a string of national tour dates!