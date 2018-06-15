DJ Radish, Bird's Eye, Ra'Shaun
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release:
8:00 - Ra'Shaun
9:00 - Bird's Eye
11:00 - RADISH
$10
Join us for a special night of music and film as we gear up for September’s Prism Music and Arts Festival! This is the first event in a summer series featuring some of our favorite local artists and Genre 2030 - a film project centered around energy sustainability.
We’ll be unveiling some information on JUNE 15 - so come out and be the first to know the details about Madison’s most exciting new festival and how you can be a part of it!
Can't wait to see you there!