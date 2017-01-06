Cocktails in the Conservatory

7 - 11 p.m.

Sip cocktails in the Bolz Conservatory and enjoy the beats of local DJs!

$8 admission at the door

Must be 21 years old to attend

Here are some things to keep in mind before you arrive -

Front doors open at 6:30 p.m. - Conservatory doors open at 7 p.m.

First-come-first-serve - the maximum number of visitors allowed in the Conservatory will be continuously admitted as visitors cycle out

Arrive with your whole party - line jumping is not permitted

When entering the building you'll be notified if you will be immediately admitted into the Conservatory or directed into the waiting line

girl dancingOn average people enjoy the Conservatory for 1.5-2 hrs - some leave earlier and some stay longer, we cannot guarantee a specific wait time

Bar stations will be available inside the Conservatory and the Commons (a large reception area off of the lobby that will house the waiting line if necessary)

Our bar service has been streamlined to decrease waiting lines

We will post updates on Facebook on the hour as the event capacity fluctuates to keep you in the loop

Capacity in the Conservatory at any given time does not equal the overall attendance that can be accommodated at the event over four hours, therefore, pre-sale tickets will not be offered

$5 admission from 10-11 p.m.