DJEJ, DJs Darken the Curves, Heartbreak, Burberry, Jew-ouis the Child

Join us for a second annual Hype Night in der Rath featuring DJ sets from WUD Music and WSUM members!

Line up:

~HEADLINERS~

DJEJ (WUD Music & WSUM members Elm and Joey)

~SUPPORT ACTS~

DJ Jew-ouis the Child (WUD Music member Jordan)

DJ Burberry (WUD Music member Shannon)

DJ Heartbreak (WUD Music member Abel)

DJ Darken the Curves (WUD Music member Jack)