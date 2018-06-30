DJs ellafine, koob, Just Elmo

press release: Elly Minutiae Fine (DJ ellafine) and kCo present:

Mixes For The Masses: A Dark 80s Dance Night (Mixed Up!)

Featuring: dj ellafine, koob, and guest Just Elmo

9 pm, Saturday, June 30, Connections 3737 E Washington Ave.

$5 / 21+

It's back! Your favorite '80s night - mixed up!! Remixes and cover versions of the best alternative/dark '80s tracks - new wave, post punk, darkwave, synth, and more. Featuring host dj ellafine, MFTM veteran DJ Koob (Ryan Bannen), and special guest appearance from Just Elmo (whYnot) spinning a vinyl set. We're also celebrating the birthday of kCo (Kimberley Coonts)! D&G Photography will once again be providing a photo booth to capture your memories. It's Music For The Masses: Not your average '80s night!