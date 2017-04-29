DJs ellafine, psych0tron

press release: Music For the Masses: GOTH VS. INDUSTRIAL

Doors at 9 pm / $5 / 21+

Connections, 3737 E Washington Ave.

We're going back to our roots! Music For The Masses has always been billed as a "dark 80s night," and though we love pushing the envelope of what that entails (usually anything that falls under the overused umbrella term "alternative")...on April 29 we're going to the heart of darkness with: Goth VS. Industrial!!

On the goth/darkwave/post punk side of things, DJ ellafine will be spinning old school favorites from Bauhaus to Sisters to Siouxsie, plus Cocteau Twins to Clan Of Xymox to Specimen, and everything else good for swirling, pulling taffy, and clearing the cobwebs. (Make sure to allow for the requisite 3 feet of clearance on all sides or you might get a Kick In The Eye.)

On the industrial/coldwave/EBM side, DJ psych0tron has you covered with classic tracks from the likes of Front 242, Nine Inch Nails, Neubauten, Nitzer Ebb, Cabaret Voltaire, Ministry, KMFDM, and much more! Get ready to stomp the hell out of that dance floor and Let Your Body Learn!

(We're gonna let ourselves dip into the early/mid '90s on this one too, just because there's so much good stuff, and because well, WE CAN!)

Connections is located at the former Murphy's Tavern on E Wash (the sign out front still reads Murphy's...it's a red tape thing! They're working on it!!) There is so much parking you would not believe, a quality dance floor, great sound system, comfy couches, and lots of other improvements that our friend Vic has been working on week after week. Come check it out!