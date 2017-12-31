DJs Eurotic, siberia, ellafine
Connections 3737 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release:
Come celebrate NEW YEARS EVE with a massive MUSIC FOR THE MASSES blowout eve!
Elly Minutiae Fine Presents: MUSIC FOR THE MASSES: A Dark '80s Dance Night
NEW WAVE'S EVE!
Sunday, Dec. 31 2017
9 PM / 21+ w/ID / $5 before 11 PM; $7 after!
FEATURING DJs:
Eurotic (Matt Fanale)
at Connections, 3737 E Washington, Madison
It's time again to ring in the new year by celebrating our favorite decade! DJs Eurotic, siberia, and ellafine will be spinning nothing but 80s: darkwave, new wave, post punk, synth, industrial, and more! Champagne toast at midnight; dancing all night long! ...
It's Music For The Masses: Not your average 80s night.
