DJs Eurotic, siberia, ellafine

Come celebrate NEW YEARS EVE with a massive MUSIC FOR THE MASSES blowout eve!

Elly Minutiae Fine Presents: MUSIC FOR THE MASSES: A Dark '80s Dance Night

NEW WAVE'S EVE!

Sunday, Dec. 31 2017

9 PM / 21+ w/ID / $5 before 11 PM; $7 after!

FEATURING DJs:

Eurotic (Matt Fanale)

dj siberia

DJ ellafine

at Connections, 3737 E Washington, Madison

It's time again to ring in the new year by celebrating our favorite decade! DJs Eurotic, siberia, and ellafine will be spinning nothing but 80s: darkwave, new wave, post punk, synth, industrial, and more! Champagne toast at midnight; dancing all night long! ...

It's Music For The Masses: Not your average 80s night.

