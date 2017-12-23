DJs EYG, Goldy D, Ho

press release:

BODY TO BODY presents Rivet All The Way!

Saturday, December 23, @ Connections, 3737 E Washington

$5 before 10/$7 after

It's Christmess Hannukarnage time, people! BODY TO BODY is celebrating the holidays in style, with a night of old school and current cutting edge EBM, synthpop, and industrial beats! Come on out, hang with your friends, and get a buzz on in anticipation of the coal we're all getting in our fishnet stockings this year!

Your DJs for the evening will be:

:EYG: - Chicago, former Madison HaLO/Chrome DJ extraordinaire!

GOLDY D- Madison, aka Joel of Golden Donna

HO- Madison, aka Matt from Caustic, Klack, BQA, etc. etc.

...

Drink specials are in the works (Ebbnog? Rummstein Old Fashions?)

BOOST THE SIGNAL, SPREAD THE WORD, and see you at the club!

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/ events/121107338669782/

