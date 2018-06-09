DJs Hitachi, ellafine

Elly Minutiae Fine Presents: EDGES v.8

A night of new and classic dark dance music

Featuring DJ Hitachii (Queer Pressure)

and DJ ellafine

SATURDAY, JUNE 9, 2018 @ 9 PM, Connections, 3737 E Washington

$5 / 21+

EDGES: All the music you didn't know you needed! Every second Saturday at Connections, dj ellafine presents a night of darkwave, synth, coldwave, industrial, dark pop, indie electronic, and more. This month features guest DJ Hitachii of Queer Pressure Collective! Come celebrate the edge of summer (see what I did there?) and dance!!

Join the EDGES group to stay up to date on this event! Interested in new dark music? Join the Madison Darkwave group

**EDGES is a harassment-free zone. We want a safe and inclusive event open to all. If you experience or observe harassment, bigotry or bullying, please notify our host, security staff or bar manager.**