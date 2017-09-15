DJs Josh B Kuhl, Landology

$5. 18+. Doors 9 pm.

Due to overwhelming demand and countless victories for the 90s, we’re taking our Old School Hip-Hop Edition into the new millennium……it’s time for the 2000s to shine at our all new 90s VS 00s Hip Hop Edition! DJs Josh B Kuhl and Landology will take you on a hip-hop journey with all music videos on our massive movie screen that’ll get your booty shaking! Expect all the classics from the likes of…

SNOOP DOGG / EMINEM / BEASTIE BOYS / JAY Z / DRAKE / OUTKAST / SALT N PEPA / KANYE / A TRIBE CALLED QUEST / DR DRE / WU TANG CLAN / NOTORIOUS BIG / TLC / VANILLA ICE / 2 PAC / FUGEES / DE LA SOUL / BUSTA RHYMES / MISSY ELLIOT / BONE THUGS / LUDACRIS / USHER …. and LOTS more!

Will the 90s be de-throned as the greatest hip-hop decade by the new challenger, the 2000s? Bust out your phattest threads and hit the dance floor to find out! This is 90s VS 00s Old School Hip Hop Edition!