DJs Josh B Kuhl, Tanner

$5.

press release: Our annual NSYNC VS Backstreet Boys dance party is an at capacity raging boy band bonanza, every single year. The goal?? To throw the greatest dance party celebration of the boy band era that the world has ever seen. Fans who “want it their way” will once again get to say bye bye bye to unfulfilled desire, by a video dance party entirely dedicated to boy bands — with an emphasis on 90s powerhouses ‘NSYNC and BACKSTREET BOYS!

You don’t have to tell us the meaning of being lonely…this party will be PACKED full of dirty poppers making this night larger than life. DJs Josh B Kuhl and DJ Tanner are ready to take you on a boy band bonanza with all music videos on our HUGE movie screen! We’re tearin’ up the dance floor, Madison….this is NSYNC vs BACKSTREET BOYS!