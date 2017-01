press release: The management of Afrovibe Entertainment present "Hakuna Matata Rendezvous" to begin the year. Please come out and dance to great and latest songs from Africa, the Caribbean and around the world. Madison's finest DJ's Lyriks(Djodjo), Tunde(Beatz) and EasyE (Ernest) will be there to entertain you.

Venue: The Fountain, 122 State St, Madison. Time: 9:00 pm Sharp! till bar time.