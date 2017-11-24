DJs Mike Mac, Wangzoom, Engelwood, Whodie Guthrie

press release: Since 2012, Electric Turkey has been an annual dance celebration for friends and family gathered on the holiday. Music plays from 9 until bar close the Friday after Thanksgiving on Rigby's upper floor.

The rules:

1) Respect one another and take care of yourself

2) Respect the venue

3) Pitch in the suggestd $5 to help compensate talent and cover expenses

4) Invite a friend or seven and have a great time!

The lineup:

Mike Mac

https://soundcloud.com/ mikemacmpls

Wangzoom

https://soundcloud.com/ wangzoom

Engelwood

https://soundcloud.com/ engelwoodmusic

Whodie Guthrie

https://soundcloud.com/ whodie_guthrie

✸Flow Toys welcome. Respect the space, respect every other body, respect the beverages. You spill it, you replace it. Find space, have fun, get weird.