DJs Mike Mac, Wangzoom, Engelwood, Whodie Guthrie
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Since 2012, Electric Turkey has been an annual dance celebration for friends and family gathered on the holiday. Music plays from 9 until bar close the Friday after Thanksgiving on Rigby's upper floor.
The rules:
1) Respect one another and take care of yourself
2) Respect the venue
3) Pitch in the suggestd $5 to help compensate talent and cover expenses
4) Invite a friend or seven and have a great time!
The lineup:
Mike Mac
Wangzoom
Engelwood
Whodie Guthrie
✸Flow Toys welcome. Respect the space, respect every other body, respect the beverages. You spill it, you replace it. Find space, have fun, get weird.