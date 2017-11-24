DJs Mike Mac, Wangzoom, Engelwood, Whodie Guthrie

Google Calendar - DJs Mike Mac, Wangzoom, Engelwood, Whodie Guthrie - 2017-11-24 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DJs Mike Mac, Wangzoom, Engelwood, Whodie Guthrie - 2017-11-24 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DJs Mike Mac, Wangzoom, Engelwood, Whodie Guthrie - 2017-11-24 21:00:00 iCalendar - DJs Mike Mac, Wangzoom, Engelwood, Whodie Guthrie - 2017-11-24 21:00:00

The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Since 2012, Electric Turkey has been an annual dance celebration for friends and family gathered on the holiday. Music plays from 9 until bar close the Friday after Thanksgiving on Rigby's upper floor.

The rules:

1) Respect one another and take care of yourself

2) Respect the venue

3) Pitch in the suggestd $5 to help compensate talent and cover expenses

4) Invite a friend or seven and have a great time!

The lineup:

Mike Mac

https://soundcloud.com/mikemacmpls

Wangzoom

https://soundcloud.com/wangzoom

Engelwood

https://soundcloud.com/engelwoodmusic

Whodie Guthrie

https://soundcloud.com/whodie_guthrie

✸Flow Toys welcome. Respect the space, respect every other body, respect the beverages. You spill it, you replace it. Find space, have fun, get weird.

Info
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-442-1112
Google Calendar - DJs Mike Mac, Wangzoom, Engelwood, Whodie Guthrie - 2017-11-24 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DJs Mike Mac, Wangzoom, Engelwood, Whodie Guthrie - 2017-11-24 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DJs Mike Mac, Wangzoom, Engelwood, Whodie Guthrie - 2017-11-24 21:00:00 iCalendar - DJs Mike Mac, Wangzoom, Engelwood, Whodie Guthrie - 2017-11-24 21:00:00