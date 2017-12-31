DJs Nick Nice, Mike Carlson

press release:

It's official....Madison loves to DANCE on New Years! For the past four years, we've brought you DECADANCE and created a New Years party that is just so damn fun, we just have to keep it going year after year! So, due to continued popular demand, we're bringing DECADANCE back for another glorious year! So, what is DECADANCE, you ask??...

New Years is an opportunity to celebrate the passing of time and the promise of the future. In that spirit, we bring you DECADANCE: a party celebrating 100 years of dance music, and the promise of music still to come…

Two of Madison’s most recognized DJs, Nick Nice and Mike Carlson, will take you on a journey from the early sounds of hot jazz and swing all the way through the decades to today’s freshest dance anthems….and they’ll do it in chronological order, all set to incredible video footage from each musical era on our massive movie screen. You’ll dance to everything from Louis Armstrong to Elvis and the Beatles to Sam Cooke to the Temptations and James Brown to the Bee Gees to Michael Jackson, Prince, Madonna, Jay-Z, Sia, Biggie, Justin Timberlake, OutKast, Drake, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Daft Punk, and soooo much more.

We present to you our schedule of musical mayhem…

8:00PM—> 1900s-1920s

8:30—> 1930s-1950s

9:30—> 1960s

10:30—> 1970s

11:30—> 1980s & 1990s

1:00—> 2000s & 2010s

Get ready to ring in the New Year with Madison's BIGGEST and BEST New Years Party. This is DECADANCE!