DJs Ryan Parks, ellafine

Google Calendar - DJs Ryan Parks, ellafine - 2017-11-11 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DJs Ryan Parks, ellafine - 2017-11-11 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DJs Ryan Parks, ellafine - 2017-11-11 21:00:00 iCalendar - DJs Ryan Parks, ellafine - 2017-11-11 21:00:00

Connections 3737 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:

Elly Minutiae Fine Presents: EDGES v.1

All the music you didn't know you needed! Starting Nov. 11, every second Saturday at Connections brings a night of darkwave, synth, coldwave, industrial, dark pop, ethereal, and more...with an emphasis on new music! Featuring guest DJ Ryan Parks (of Something Wonderful, WORT FM.) $5 / 21+.

Info
Connections 3737 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-249-7837
Google Calendar - DJs Ryan Parks, ellafine - 2017-11-11 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DJs Ryan Parks, ellafine - 2017-11-11 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DJs Ryan Parks, ellafine - 2017-11-11 21:00:00 iCalendar - DJs Ryan Parks, ellafine - 2017-11-11 21:00:00