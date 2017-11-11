DJs Ryan Parks, ellafine
press release:
Elly Minutiae Fine Presents: EDGES v.1
All the music you didn't know you needed! Starting Nov. 11, every second Saturday at Connections brings a night of darkwave, synth, coldwave, industrial, dark pop, ethereal, and more...with an emphasis on new music! Featuring guest DJ Ryan Parks (of Something Wonderful, WORT FM.) $5 / 21+.
Connections 3737 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
