DJs Saint Saunter, Boyfrrriend, Milbot, ellafine, Kalycho

press release: Join us for one last queer takeover of The Frequency before they close their doors June 30.

8:00pm DOORS + DJS

(djs will be playing their weirdest or whatever they want or feel that night - hold no musical expectations)

DJ LINE UP

Saint Saunter

DJ Boyfrrriend

DJ Millbot

DJ ellafine

Kalycho

the frequency, 8pm-2am

18+ / 21 to drink

open to queers and their allies.

Queer Pressure Collective is here to create and curate dance parties/art events/DIY spaces with collaboration from other radical queer djs/artists/activists/and more. For and by queer people.

This is an explicitly political space and our community is guided by ethics: predatory behavior is not tolerated, racism/classism is actively opposed, all gender expressions are welcomed & affirmed, venues are wheelchair accessible, your feedback/suggestions are welcome and collaboration encouraged.

Events held with support by Queer Pressure encourage safe(r) space practices including wheelchair accessibility, gender neutral bathrooms, and inclusion of queer people in the planning and development of events.

**WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE SPACE/GENDER NEUTRAL BATHROOMS**