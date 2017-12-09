DJs senseless, ellafine

press release: Elly Minutiae Fine Presents: EDGES v.2

A night of new and classic dark dance music

Featuring DJ senseless and DJ ellafine

SATURDAY, DEC 9 @ 9 PM, @ Connections, 3737 E Washington

$5 / 21+

EDGES: All the music you didn't know you needed! Every second Saturday at Connections, dj ellafine presents a night of darkwave, synth, coldwave, industrial, dark pop, ethereal, and more...with an emphasis on new music. (We'll play the classics too!) With guest DJ senseless from Chicago (who most recently graced the decks at Connections for Reverb: Invasion.) Let's beat back the approach of winter and heat up the dancefloor!