DJs siberia, ellafine

Google Calendar - DJs siberia, ellafine - 2018-02-10 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DJs siberia, ellafine - 2018-02-10 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DJs siberia, ellafine - 2018-02-10 21:00:00 iCalendar - DJs siberia, ellafine - 2018-02-10 21:00:00

Connections 3737 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: 

Elly Minutiae Fine Presents: EDGES v.4

A night of new and classic dark dance music featuring dj siberia and DJ ellafine

SATURDAY, FEB 10, 2018 @ 9 PM, Connections, 3737 E Washington

$5 / 21+

EDGES: All the music you didn't know you needed! Every second Saturday at Connections, dj ellafine presents a night of darkwave, synth, coldwave, industrial, dark pop, ethereal, and more. This month features guest dj siberia spinning her top picks for new dark music! <3 <3

Join the EDGES group to stay up to date on this event!

Interested in new music? Join the Madison Darkwave group

**EDGES is a harassment-free zone. We want a safe and inclusive event open to all. If you experience or observe harassment or bullying, please notify our security staff or bar manager.**

Info
Connections 3737 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
Google Calendar - DJs siberia, ellafine - 2018-02-10 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DJs siberia, ellafine - 2018-02-10 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DJs siberia, ellafine - 2018-02-10 21:00:00 iCalendar - DJs siberia, ellafine - 2018-02-10 21:00:00