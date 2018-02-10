DJs siberia, ellafine

press release:

Elly Minutiae Fine Presents: EDGES v.4

A night of new and classic dark dance music featuring dj siberia and DJ ellafine

SATURDAY, FEB 10, 2018 @ 9 PM, Connections, 3737 E Washington

$5 / 21+

EDGES: All the music you didn't know you needed! Every second Saturday at Connections, dj ellafine presents a night of darkwave, synth, coldwave, industrial, dark pop, ethereal, and more. This month features guest dj siberia spinning her top picks for new dark music! <3 <3

Join the EDGES group to stay up to date on this event!

Interested in new music? Join the Madison Darkwave group

**EDGES is a harassment-free zone. We want a safe and inclusive event open to all. If you experience or observe harassment or bullying, please notify our security staff or bar manager.**