DJs siberia, Mindphaser

Elly Minutiae Fine (DJ ellafine) presents:

Mixes For The Masses: A Dark '80s Dance Night - Mixed Up!

with djs siberia and Mindphaser

Saturday, July 29

9 PM / $5 / 21+

at Connections - 3737 E Washington

RSVP https://www.facebook.com/ events/1895407534057558/

Madison's only dark '80s night is back, and this time it's mixed up! Join us as dj siberia and Mindphaser spin 80s remixes, covers, and b-sides. Goth, industrial, new wave, post punk, synthpop, and more...it's not your average '80s night!

*Music For The Masses is a hate-free zone. We will not tolerate any forms of bigotry or harassment, and we want a safe, inclusive environment for everybody. If someone is making you feel uncomfortable, whether physically or verbally, please let us know (security/door staff, manager, or your host, Elly Fine.)*