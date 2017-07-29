DJs siberia, Mindphaser
Connections (formerly Murphy's Tavern) 3737 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release:
Elly Minutiae Fine (DJ ellafine) presents:
Mixes For The Masses: A Dark '80s Dance Night - Mixed Up!
with djs siberia and Mindphaser
Saturday, July 29
9 PM / $5 / 21+
at Connections - 3737 E Washington
Madison's only dark '80s night is back, and this time it's mixed up! Join us as dj siberia and Mindphaser spin 80s remixes, covers, and b-sides. Goth, industrial, new wave, post punk, synthpop, and more...it's not your average '80s night!
