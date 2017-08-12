DJs siberia, Mindphaser, Ryan Parks, psych0tron

press release:

Elly Minutiae Fine/ DJ ellafine presents

DANCE THE RESISTANCE 2: HEALTH CARE FOR ALL

A benefit for Planned Parenthood and the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin - ARCW

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

9 PM / $5 / 21+

Connections- 3737 E Washington, Madison

The #Resistance continues...

As the Senate continues to debate whether or not all those except for the very wealthy deserve basic health care, we can support local efforts to bring health care to the people. Planned Parenthood, the largest provider of affordable health care and sex education for women, men, and young people, will always need our help whether or not amendments pass to cut their funding; they also have an Action Fund fighting to protect health programs on... a national level (including the ACA.) The AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin provides vital medical, social, and mental health services to all people living with HIV, as well as preventative strategies for at-risk populations.

Join us to raise money for these worthy healthcare causes and perhaps dance out our anger, worry, and frustration on the dance floor. DJs dj siberia, Mindphaser, Ryan Parks, and DJ psych0tron bring you the beats while the awesome Connections staff slings the drinks. All door proceeds will be split between the Planned Parenthood Action Fund/Planned Parenthood of WI and the AIDS Resource Center of WI.

As a community, we reject bigotry in all forms: racism, homophobia, transphobia, misogyny, xenophobia, ableism; we come together to raise support for causes that fight against these and advocate for those who are most affected; we celebrate who we are, as a diverse and open community, with a night of dancing in the spirit of resistance.

Everyone is welcome. It should go without saying, bigotry and harassment will NOT be tolerated at this event.