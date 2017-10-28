press release:

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28: REVERB is the persistent echo from over a decade of dance events. REVERB is a tactical aural assault from door time 'til bar time. REVERB is showing up not in what you think makes you look best, but what is going to be the most forgiving to dance in all night. REVERB is one thing and one thing alone: kick-ass dark dance music. Our target is the dance floor, our weapons are a host of veteran DJs, and the collateral damage is you.

A REVERB event happening in October can only mean one thing. Join us as we proudly present The Monster Bash! Break out the Halloween costumes and show us your Frankenstein, Mummy, Wolf Man, Creature From The Black Lagoon, or any other costume you want to show off. Just don't forget some comfortable footwear under those amazing costumes to grace the dance floor and indulge in the auditory treats we''ll be delivering all night. And whatever you do, don't pull an Invisible Man and miss the Halloween edition of REVERB!

DJs:

Siberia

psych0tron

Costume contest with cash prizes, hosted by DJ Spike

Party starts at 9pm: $10 at the door.