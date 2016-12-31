DJs Siberia, Ryan Parks

Music for the Masses: a NEW WAVE'S EVE
•Dark 80s with dj Siberia and Ryan Parks
•Saturday, Dec. 31 2016
•Connections, 3737 E Washington (fka Murphy's Tavern)
•doors at 9 PM
•$5 before 10pm / $7 after.
•21+ w/ ID
Music for the Masses RETURNS for a new year at a new venue! Come join us as we usher in 2017 by celebrating our favorite musical decade! Featuring dj siberia and Ryan Parks (of WORT's Something Wonderful!) spinning nothing but 80s: darkwave, new wave, post punk, synth, industrial, and more! Champagne toast at midnight; dancing all night long!
It's Music for the Masses: not your average 80s night.
Join our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/MFTMI
Connections (formerly Murphy's Tavern) 3737 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
