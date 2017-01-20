DJs Surf 'n' Turf, Evan Woodward, Foundation

press release:Inauguration Conflagration Party #lovetrumpshate

2016 was rough. 2017 hasn't started all that great. I think by the end of inauguration day, we'll all need a break from the crazy. Here is the plan, starting at 9pm: Dancing to disco, funk, and house. Cold beverages and a fantastic space to explore and hang out in. Smiling faces and plenty of hugs and support. Surf 'n' Turf, Evan Woodward, and DJ Foundation will be DJ'ing, but you'll be making the party. We may just burn an effigy of you-know-who in the courtyard at **midnight** as well.

All proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood - $5 suggested donation at the door.

Please be respectful to your fellow party people and the venue. Predatory behavior or other forms of harassment will not be tolerated.