DMBA Halloween Trick or Treat

press release:

The Downtown Middleton Business Association (DMBA) will host its Eighth Halloween Trick or Treat Event on Friday, October 27, 11:00 – 2:00 PM.

Last year was great fun for all with all the little goblins running around in the downtown. Kids are encouraged to don their costumes while visiting the retailers and restaurants. The businesses have as much fun as the kids!

The Downtown is decorated with corn shocks and scarecrows near the participating businesses. Businesses will have orange pumpkin faces on their front doors to indicate they will be participating in the Halloween Trick or Treat event. If a business is listed and has no pumpkin face, they ran out of goodies!

There are 34 businesses involved. The kids can stop at them and show off their costumes while getting treats! The businesses include: Marilyn’s Salon & Opera House, Chauette Home & Fashion, Diny’s Jewelers, Retirement Solutions, Barriques Market, MK Accounting, Edward Jones – Riley, Aaron Achenbach State Farm Insurance, BMO Harris Bank, Z. Bella Boutique, CI Pediatric Therapy, Gary’s Art & Frame, Hubbard Avenue Diner, Momentum Floral & Decor, Isthmus Eye Care, Villa Dolce, Roman Candle Pizza, Cenex /Co –Op, Sofra Family Bistro, National Mustard Museum, Middleton Depot, Middleton Recreation Department, Middleton Senior Center, Compadres Mexican, Middleton Chamber, Hallman Lindsay Paints, The Village Green, Lori’s Pet-Agree Salon, The Free House Pub, Tradition Children’s Market, Paul’s Neighborhood Bar, CCL Management, L J Mac and the Middleton Historical Society.

So start the fun at Pauls’ Neighborhood Bar, Lori’s Pet-Agree, Retirement Solutions, L J Mac and Gary’s Art & Frame, then cross University Avenue to the others! Enjoy the venture!