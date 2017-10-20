RSVP for DMI Annual Dinner

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Downtown Madison, Inc. (DMI) is holding its 2017 Annual Dinner on Monday, October 30, from 5:00-8:30pm at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center.  The dinner will feature keynote speaker, Calvin Gladney, Managing Partner of Mosaic Urban Partners.  Calvin will discuss why promoting social equity and leveraging innovative public-private partnerships will help build thriving and inclusive cities and downtowns. For more information or to purchase seats, visit http://www.downtownmadison.org/events/annualdinner. The registration deadline is Oct. 20. $80/person.

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
Careers & Business, Special Events
608-512-1331
