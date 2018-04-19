RSVP for Do-It-Yourself Photovoltaics

press release: Are you curious about alternative energy and want to know more about solar panels? Join Jon Passi, educator and advocate for photovoltaics and sustainable technologies, and learn practical background information about solar panels, solar electricity, and various photovoltaic systems, along with the costs for panels and installation. Jon will present examples of solar electric systems and installations as he helps you plan your solar project to meet your site's needs. He will share information that will help you assess your site's solar potential and how to coordinate, finance, and implementÂ your solar project. You will receive a do-it-yourself manual that can be used with any solar set up, plus lots of resources to take home. Bring paper, pencil, and a bag lunch. Limited space; register early.

Sunday, April 29, 9 am-2 pm

Registration Deadline: April 19

Cost: $81/$65 member | Course Number: 20-39