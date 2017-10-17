press release: Free Community Meal, Screening of POV: Do Not Resist, and Town Hall Discussion

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Goodman Community Center in Madison

This fall, Wisconsin Public Television and POV, television’s longest-running documentary film showcase, are partnering with the Goodman Community Center to screen films that speak to some of our nation’s most critical social issues. Accompanied by a free community meal and moderated panel/town hall discussion, these screenings aim to build common ground between attendees with differing life experiences.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, we invite you to join your neighbors at the Goodman Community Center for dinner, dialogue and a screening of Do Not Resist — “A vital and influential exploration of the rapid militarization of the police in the United States, [that] puts viewers in the center of the action — from a police training seminar that teaches the importance of ‘righteous violence’ to the floor of a Congressional hearing on the proliferation of military equipment in small-town police departments.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served until 6:15 p.m.

Screening and discussion will follow.

Seating is available on a first-come, first-seated basis. No RSVP is necessary.

The meal and screening will be followed by a town hall discussion led by panelists representing Madison’s youth, law enforcement and community resources.

Free childcare is available at the Goodman Community Center during the event by reservation only; please email edith@goodmancenter.org to make arrangements.