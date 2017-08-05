Do You Really Want to Meet a Badger?

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin is known as the Badger State, but it's not like Wisconsinites run into badgers everyday. Find out what it might be like to meet a badger, and find out how Wisconsin got its nickname!

Story Saturday at the Wisconsin Historical Museum features fun and exciting Wisconsin stories geared toward families and kids. Activities and crafts bring the stories to life!

Wisconsin Historical Museum 30 N. Carroll St. , Madison, Wisconsin

