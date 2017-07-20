Doctor Faustus

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: A staged reading of Doctor Faustus by Shakespeare contemporary Christopher Marlowe, directed by Francisco Torres. This presentation is the first in Madison Shakespeare Company's "Shakespeer" series, and the first non-Shakespeare work performed by MSC. Free and open to the public, with contributions to MSC gratefully accepted

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
