Documentation, Activism and Revitalization of Indigenous Ecuadorian Languages: A Shared Commitment

Please join us for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture

Marleen Haboud is professor of linguistics, sociolinguistics and research methods at the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador. She has worked on several projects related to sociolinguistic studies, literacy and bilingual education. She is director of the Oralidad Modernidad project, which seeks to determine, through interdisciplinary research, the vitality of native languages and oral tradition as well as support these languages’ preservation and revitalization.