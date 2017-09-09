Dog Day Afternoon

to Google Calendar - Dog Day Afternoon - 2017-09-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dog Day Afternoon - 2017-09-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dog Day Afternoon - 2017-09-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Dog Day Afternoon - 2017-09-09 12:00:00

Liliana's Restaurant, Fitchburg 2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

Wisconsin Adopt a Golden Retriever benefit, noon-4 pm, 9/9, Liliana's Restaurant, Fitchburg, with kids' activities, dog interaction; dinner 5:30-8 pm ($40, RSVP: 608-442-4444); music by Skylar Nahn 2 pm, Cliff Frederiksen & John Vitale 4 pm, John Widdicombe, Cliff Frederiksen & Stan Godfriaux 6:30 pm. Portion of sales donated. goldenrulerescue.org.

press release: On Saturday, September 9, we are having our annual Dog Day Afternoon Fundraiser at Liliana's Restaurant in Fitchburg. The event is open to well socialized dogs. 

Throughout the event there will be a great silent auction and live music. During the day there will an obstacle course and face painting. During the evening there will be a 4 course dinner paired with wine.  

We have live music throughout the day:

  • 2:00 pm - Skylar Nahn
  • 4:00 pm - Cliff Frederiksen and John Vitale
  • 6:30pm - Johnny Widdicombe, Cliff Frederiksen, and Stan Godfriaux
Info
Liliana's Restaurant, Fitchburg 2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Fundraisers, Special Events
608-442-4444
to Google Calendar - Dog Day Afternoon - 2017-09-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dog Day Afternoon - 2017-09-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dog Day Afternoon - 2017-09-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Dog Day Afternoon - 2017-09-09 12:00:00