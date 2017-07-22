Dog Wash
America's Best Flowers, Cottage Grove 4311 Vilas Hope Rd. , Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
press release: Is your best, four-legged friend wonderfully dirty and in need of a bath? Bring your pup to America's Best Flowers on Saturday, July 22 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm for the 7th Annual Dog Wash benefiting DCHS! Dogs will enjoy America's Best Flowers' garden spa for a bath. Nail Trims and poochie portraits will be available too!
