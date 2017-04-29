Dogfish Head, Door County & Deschutes Brewery

to Google Calendar - Dogfish Head, Door County & Deschutes Brewery - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dogfish Head, Door County & Deschutes Brewery - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dogfish Head, Door County & Deschutes Brewery - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 iCalendar - Dogfish Head, Door County & Deschutes Brewery - 2017-04-29 11:00:00

Dexter's Pub 301 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

These breweries are sure not to disappoint. Stop in and see what rarities they have on tap. 11 am-close.

Info

Dexter's Pub 301 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

Visit Event Website

608-244-3535

to Google Calendar - Dogfish Head, Door County & Deschutes Brewery - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dogfish Head, Door County & Deschutes Brewery - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dogfish Head, Door County & Deschutes Brewery - 2017-04-29 11:00:00 iCalendar - Dogfish Head, Door County & Deschutes Brewery - 2017-04-29 11:00:00

Print

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer