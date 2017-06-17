Dogs of War, Rob Dz, RIP, Chris LaBella, Keon Andre, Charles Grant

press release: The inaugural Between The Waves Madison Music Festival & Conference is proud to partner with the Majestic Theatre to present this free, all-ages show that will feature some of the best talent that the Madison hip-hop community has to offer. Featured acts include the Dogs of War, Rob Dz, RIP, Chris LaBella, Keon Andre and Charles Grant.

“This is some of the top talent in Madison,” says festival organizer Luke Jorgensen. “This will be a night that hip-hop fans will proudly remember for a long time.”

The Between The Waves Music Festival & Conference is showcasing multiple genres of music over the 4-day conference and 2-day festival. The hip-hop showcase will be at the Majestic Theatre on King Street on June 17 at 7 PM. Including five additional stages at The Brink Lounge, High Noon Saloon and an outdoor stage, a total of 45 bands will perform.

“We are thrilled with the lineup in our first year,” states BTW Madison Founder Roy Elkins. “Local music fans will see some of the best talent that our great city has to offer.”