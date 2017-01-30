press release:

Dolley Madison: “The Lady Who Saved Washington”

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 1‑2 PM

Charming, flamboyant and strong willed, Dolley was tested in the calamity of the War of 1812. Born into a Quaker family, Dolley was raised to be obedient and well behaved. Early in her life she married a man selected by her father. Dolley would soon be strengthened by adversity. Widowed at an early age she would then be courted by Congressman James Madison. As First Lady, Dolley would become the Grand Dame of Washington. We meet Dolley as she returns to Washington after the death of President Madison and the loss of Montpelier.