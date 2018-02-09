Domestic Abuse Intervention Services Fundraiser
Funk Factory Geuzeria 1604 Gilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: The first in a series of social good fundraisers at Funk Factory Geuzeria! On February 9 we will be donating $1 from every beer sold to Domestic Abuse Intervention Services. Open 3pm-12am. Also, chef Laila Borokhim from Noosh will be selling her delicious food from 5:30pm-8:30pm. She is also generously donating 10% of food proceeds.
To top it off, Charlie Painter Trio will be here from 6pm-9pm with some acoustic Jazz for your auditory pleasure.
Come out and drink some beer for a good cause!
