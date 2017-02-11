press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) is proud to announce two concurrent solo exhibitions on view from February 11 to March 4. Since 2013, Nebraska-based artist Josh Johnson has been engaged in a body of work he calls “Distance Learning.” This project connects a grouping of artificial rocks located along Antelope Creek in Lincoln, Nebraska to his recalled memories of the South Dakota Badlands landscape and the cast off materials he collects. Mislocation is a new incarnation of this project, responding to the architectural features of ALL’s space. Madison-based artist Dominique Haller, presents A Tide Kept at Bay, an exhibition featuring recent sculpture and drawings. Her work explores the tension between mothering and motherhood through domestic materials reminiscent of the pliable, permeable, and fluid nature of the human body. The public is invited to an opening reception for both shows on Saturday, February 11, 7-9pm.

Please visit artlitlab.org for more information.