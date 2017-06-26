press release:A new display in the Memorial Library foyer will celebrate the 2017 Madison Early Music Festival with a special exhibit of Don Quixote Through the Ages, featuring a selection of books, musical scores, and other materials from the UW-Madison Libraries. While viewing the exhibition, patrons can scan a QR code and listen to a Spotify playlist featuring music that will be heard at the MEMF 2017 Concert Series! This is a MEMF first, created by Co-Artistic Director Paul Rowe.

Drop in to explore this exhibit during your free time at MEMF!

Don Quixote Through the Ages

Dates: June 26 - August 10, 2017

Location: Memorial Library foyer | 728 State Street | Madison

Library Hours: 8:00 am - 9:45 pm

Special thanks to Paloma Celis-Carbajal, Ibero-American Studies and Romance Languages Librarian; Jeanette Casey, Head of Mills Music Library; and Lisa Wettleson from Special Collections at Memorial Library, for selecting materials for the display.