Don Sandford

Google Calendar - Don Sandford - 2017-02-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Don Sandford - 2017-02-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Don Sandford - 2017-02-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - Don Sandford - 2017-02-28 14:00:00

Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Madison author Don Sanford spent more than a decade collecting stories, interviewing dozens of past and present Mendota “water rats” and searching for photos that help to explain why this lake holds a special place in the hearts of so many. His book, On Fourth Lake: A Social History of Lake Mendota, takes the reader on a leisurely cruise around Lake Mendota. He’ll share some of his collection of stories and photographs that provide a new and unique perspective on the shoreline of Lake Mendota as we know it today.

Info

Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Books

Visit Event Website

608-243-5252

Google Calendar - Don Sandford - 2017-02-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Don Sandford - 2017-02-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Don Sandford - 2017-02-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - Don Sandford - 2017-02-28 14:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Wednesday

February 8, 2017

Thursday

February 9, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer