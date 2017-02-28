Don Sandford

press release: Madison author Don Sanford spent more than a decade collecting stories, interviewing dozens of past and present Mendota “water rats” and searching for photos that help to explain why this lake holds a special place in the hearts of so many. His book, On Fourth Lake: A Social History of Lake Mendota, takes the reader on a leisurely cruise around Lake Mendota. He’ll share some of his collection of stories and photographs that provide a new and unique perspective on the shoreline of Lake Mendota as we know it today.