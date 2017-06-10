press release: On Fourth Lake: A Social History of Lake Mendota, takes the reader on a leisurely cruise around Lake Mendota, Madison’s greatest lake. The author, Don Sanford, is a Madisonian and long-time Lake Mendota sailor and iceboater. He spent more than a decade collecting stories, interviewing dozens of past and present Mendota “water rats” and searching for photos that help to tell the story of the people, places, and events that have shaped the lakeshore as we know it today. His collection of stories, photographs, and maps provides a new and unique perspective on the far-reaching influence Lake Mendota has had, not only on Madison and Dane County but on Wisconsin and the world. Richly illustrated, this book appeals to a wide audience, including anyone who lives or plays on Lake Mendota, has an interest in regional history, or feels nostalgia for a past connection with the lake.