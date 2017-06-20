Don Sanford
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
press release: Madison author Don Sanford spent more than a decade collecting stories, interviewing dozens of past and present Mendota “water rats” and searching for photos that help to explain why this lake holds a special place in the hearts of so many. His book, On Fourth Lake:
A Social History of Lake Mendota, takes the reader on a leisurely cruise around Lake Mendota.
Info
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558 View Map