Double Reed Day

Hosted by Dr. Aaron Hill, oboe and Marc Vallon, bassoon, Double Reed faculty, Mead Witter School of Music at UW-Madison. With guest artist Nancy Ambrose King, University of Michigan.

Double Reed Enthusiasts of All Ages Welcome!

SCHEDULE

1:00-1:30 : Registration, Mills Lobby Foyer

1:30-2:30 : Welcome recital, Mills Hall, Parents and friends welcome

2:30-4:00: Master classes

4:00-4:30: Exhibits

4:30-5:30 : Double Reed Ensemble readings/rehearsals; exhibits

5:30-6:30 : Dinner

7:00 : Festival Concert with all participants, Mills Concert Hall

7:45: Conclusion