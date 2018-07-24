Doug Brown & SDP
Library Park, Belleville East Main Street at South Vine Street, Belleville, Wisconsin 53508
press release: Come and enjoy this FREE concert series that includes a broad array of musical styles from country, classical, rock, Americana, western swing and more!
This event is in the spirit of family fun so bring a lawn chair or blanket, food and drink if you wish and enjoy the music from the gazebo in beautiful Belleville Library Park.
Info
Library Park, Belleville East Main Street at South Vine Street, Belleville, Wisconsin 53508 View Map
Music