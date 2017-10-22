Downtown Little Free Library Dedication

press release: press release: Grace Episcopal Church will hold a dedication ceremony at the installation of their new Little Free Library from 11:30am till 12:30pm on Sunday, October 22, 2017. The dedication will take place at the Little Free Library location in the Church’s Karlen Garden on Carroll St. between the main tower red door entrance and the side entrance. Following the dedication, everyone is invited to the Cornelia Vilas Hall for a book-themed reception.

Pat Werk is the Christian formation coordinator at Grace Church and responsible for the idea of offering a Little Free Library to the downtown community. Gaining positive feedback from the Madison Children’s Museum and Madison Public Library, she contacted Scott Brummond, the craftsman responsible for building miniature replica Little Free Libraries around Evansville, WI. Artist and Grace member Mary Ann Nanassy painted Brummond’s structure to replicate the Church’s stone and slate exterior, as well as the famous red doors. Werk’s husband, Wolfgang, also an active Grace member, helped with the planning and final details of installation that include a miniature version of the historic Church’s Tiffany stained glass window.

Little Free Libraries have been popping up all across the country over the past decade, increasing access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds, helping to inspire a love of reading and build community. As a prominent hub for the diverse downtown Madison population of pedestrians, Grace Pantry guests, public servants, parishioners, students, and workforce, Werk felt that Grace Church was the perfect location to carry out the Little Free Library mission. Book lovers and Little Free Library fans are invited to “like” the Little Free Library at Grace Episcopal Church, Madison, WI Facebook page.

In the spirit of the Little Free Library tagline, the downtown community is invited to “take a book, leave a book.” Donations of most adult and children's books, magazines, videos, and DVDs can be left in the Grace Church Little Library. Contact Pat Werk at patwerk@gmail.com or (608) 213-7558 to make large donations.